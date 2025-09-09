Tuesday, September 9, 2025
Pickens Corner is a 60-bed student housing community situated a few blocks from the University of South Carolina in Columbia, S.C.
Stratus Development Completes 60-Bed Student Housing Property Near University of South Carolina

by John Nelson

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Stratus Development Group has completed Pickens Corner, a 60-bed student housing community situated a few blocks from the University of South Carolina (USC). The Georgia-based developer has also fully leased the development, which comprises three-bedroom townhomes that each have 3.5 bathrooms and upscale finishes including granite countertops, recessed lighting and stainless steel appliances.

Pickens Corner is located in Columbia’s Rosewood neighborhood near the city’s Five Points area and Williams-Brice Stadium, home football arena of the USC Gamecocks.

