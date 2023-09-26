Stratus Development Delivers 186-Unit Puritan Mill Student Housing Community in Athens, Georgia

ATHENS, GA. — Stratus Development Group has delivered Puritan Mill, a 186-unit student housing community located near the University of Georgia in Athens. Located at 1120 Macon Highway, the property once housed a ruined mill and still features the mill’s water tower and a mill pond with a waterfall. Puritan Mill is situated near McNutt Creek and is walkable to Mama’s Boy, Molly’s Coffee, Amici, Oak House Distillery and the new Macon Highway Boat Launch. The community comprises two- and three-bedroom townhomes, as well as a swimming pool, clubhouse, gym, park, hammock garden and community grills.