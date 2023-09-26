Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
DevelopmentGeorgiaSoutheastStudent Housing

Stratus Development Delivers 186-Unit Puritan Mill Student Housing Community in Athens, Georgia

by John Nelson

ATHENS, GA. — Stratus Development Group has delivered Puritan Mill, a 186-unit student housing community located near the University of Georgia in Athens. Located at 1120 Macon Highway, the property once housed a ruined mill and still features the mill’s water tower and a mill pond with a waterfall. Puritan Mill is situated near McNutt Creek and is walkable to Mama’s Boy, Molly’s Coffee, Amici, Oak House Distillery and the new Macon Highway Boat Launch. The community comprises two- and three-bedroom townhomes, as well as a swimming pool, clubhouse, gym, park, hammock garden and community grills.

You may also like

Berkadia Arranges $37.5M Acquisition Loan for Single-Family Rental...

Pebb Capital Sells Ocean Walk Retail Center in...

Comstock Signs Two Restaurant Tenants for Phase II...

Partnership Breaks Ground on 444-Unit Lanai Townhome Community...

Capstone, MPZ Development Complete Multifamily Adaptive Reuse Project...

Greenlight Communities, MEB Management Open Cabana Bridges Apartments...

Trez Capital Funds Construction Loan for 153,000 SF...

CrownPoint, Lamar Cos. to Develop 1,200-Unit Self-Storage Facility...

Ditsch USA to Expand Operations in Metro Cincinnati