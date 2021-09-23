Stratus Development Group Sells 286-Bed Student Housing Community Near University of Georgia

The Haven of Athens was completed in fall 2020 and offers a mix of two-, three- and four-bedroom, cottage-style units near the University of Georgia.

ATHENS, GA. — Stratus Development Group has sold The Haven of Athens, a 286-bed student housing community located near the University of Georgia campus in Athens. Inland Real Estate Acquisitions acquired the cottage-style community for an undisclosed price. The property was completed in fall 2020 and offers 93 two-, three- and four-bedroom units. Shared amenities include a resort-style swimming pool, grill, fire pit, dog park, fitness center, clubhouse, nature trails, green space, covered parking and study rooms. Travis Prince, Shawn Lubic and Victoria Marks of Cushman & Wakefield’s student housing capital markets group along with the company’s Sunbelt Advisory Group represented the seller in the transaction.