Stratus Development Group Sells 286-Bed Student Housing Community Near University of Georgia

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Multifamily, Southeast, Student Housing

Haven Athens

The Haven of Athens was completed in fall 2020 and offers a mix of two-, three- and four-bedroom, cottage-style units near the University of Georgia.

ATHENS, GA. — Stratus Development Group has sold The Haven of Athens, a 286-bed student housing community located near the University of Georgia campus in Athens. Inland Real Estate Acquisitions acquired the cottage-style community for an undisclosed price. The property was completed in fall 2020 and offers 93 two-, three- and four-bedroom units. Shared amenities include a resort-style swimming pool, grill, fire pit, dog park, fitness center, clubhouse, nature trails, green space, covered parking and study rooms. Travis Prince, Shawn Lubic and Victoria Marks of Cushman & Wakefield’s student housing capital markets group along with the company’s Sunbelt Advisory Group represented the seller in the transaction.

