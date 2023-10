AUSTIN, TEXAS — An affiliate of California-based Stratus Development Partners has opened the 212-room Cambria Hotel Austin Downtown at 68 East Ave., adjacent to the historic Rainey Street District. The 16-story, 223,975-square-foot hotel offers a pool, fitness center, 24-hour market and 8,300 square feet of meeting and event space, as well as a fifth-floor restaurant and bar and a rooftop bar and lounge. San Diego-based Azul Hospitality Group will manage the hotel.