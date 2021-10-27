REBusinessOnline

Stratus Properties Agrees to Sell Block 21 in Austin to Ryman Hospitality for $260M

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Locally based REIT Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ: STRS) has entered into an agreement to sell Block 21, a mixed-use property that occupies a full city block in downtown Austin, to Nashville-based Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. for $260 million. The two firms originally entered into a purchase agreement for Block 21 in December 2019 for a price of $275 million, including the assumption of $142 million in debt. The agreement was subsequently terminated in May 2020 due to concerns over COVID-19, resulting in Ryman forfeiting $15 million in earnest money. Stratus and Ryman are aiming to close this deal before the end of the year. Originally developed by Stratus in 2010, Block 21 houses the 251-room W Austin Hotel and the 2,750-seat Austin City Limits Live at the Moody Theater, as well as office and retail space.

