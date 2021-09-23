Stratus Properties Agrees to Sell Santal Apartments in Austin for $152M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Locally based REIT Stratus Properties has entered into an agreement to sell The Santal, a 448-unit apartment community in Austin’s Barton Creek neighborhood, for $152 million. The sales price equates to roughly $339,000 per unit. The property, which was fully occupied at the time of sale, was constructed in phases between 2015 and 2019. Units feature one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans and are furnished with hardwood floors, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, individual washers and dryers and private balconies. In addition, The Santal offers multiple pools, fitness centers and resident lounges, as well as a bark park and dog wash station, package lockers and electric vehicle charging stations. The buyer was undisclosed. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter.