REBusinessOnline

Stratus Properties Agrees to Sell Santal Apartments in Austin for $152M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Locally based REIT Stratus Properties has entered into an agreement to sell The Santal, a 448-unit apartment community in Austin’s Barton Creek neighborhood, for $152 million. The sales price equates to roughly $339,000 per unit. The property, which was fully occupied at the time of sale, was constructed in phases between 2015 and 2019. Units feature one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans and are furnished with hardwood floors, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, individual washers and dryers and private balconies. In addition, The Santal offers multiple pools, fitness centers and resident lounges, as well as a bark park and dog wash station, package lockers and electric vehicle charging stations. The buyer was undisclosed. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
28
Webinar: Seniors Housing Valuation Outlook — Fundamental Marketplace Drivers in Today’s Environment
Sep
29
InterFace Net Lease 2021
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Retail 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews