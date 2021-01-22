Stratus Properties Sells Saint Mary Apartments in Southwest Austin for $60M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

The Saint Mary in Austin totals 240 units. The property was built in 2019.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Stratus Properties (NASDAQ: STRS) has sold The Saint Mary, a 240-unit apartment community in southwest Austin, for $60 million. The sales price equates to $250,000 per unit. The garden-style community features one- and two-bedroom units with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and full-size washers and dryers. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, outdoor kitchen with a wet bar and a pet park. Austin-based Stratus Properties broke ground on The Saint Mary in June 2018 and delivered the community in December 2019. The property was 85 percent occupied at the time of sale. The buyer was not disclosed.