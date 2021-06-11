Stratus Properties to Develop 182-Unit Saint June Multifamily Project in Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Locally based developer Stratus Properties (NASDAQ: STRS) will build The Saint June, a 182-unit multifamily project that will be located in Austin’s Barton Creek area. The garden-style property will be situated on 36 acres and will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Amenities will include a pool, resident clubhouse and communal green space. Construction is expected to begin before the end of the quarter, and the first move-ins are scheduled for late 2022.