REBusinessOnline

Stratus Properties to Develop 182-Unit Saint June Multifamily Project in Austin

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Locally based developer Stratus Properties (NASDAQ: STRS) will build The Saint June, a 182-unit multifamily project that will be located in Austin’s Barton Creek area. The garden-style property will be situated on 36 acres and will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Amenities will include a pool, resident clubhouse and communal green space. Construction is expected to begin before the end of the quarter, and the first move-ins are scheduled for late 2022.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews