Stratus Property Group Announces City Block Redevelopment in Downtown Carrollton, Georgia

CARROLLTON, GA. — Stratus Development Group has announced the redevelopment of The Shoppes at Rome, transforming the first ever retail center built in Carrollton. Situated about 50 miles west of Atlanta, the 40,000-square-foot retail project spans nearly three acres and a full city block.

The historic property is located at 415 Rome St., one block from Adamson Square shops and restaurants. Max Albers of Atlanta-based Stratus Property Group is leading the leasing for the redevelopment, which aims to bring new retailers to downtown Carrollton and spur further development in the area.

The City of Carrollton has recently unveiled more developments in the downtown district, including The Amp, a 1,000-seat amphitheater, multiple new breweries and events such as half-marathon runs and the “Taste of Carrollton.”