Strauss Investments Buys 157,000 SF Commons at Valencia Office Campus in California

VALENCIA, CALIF. — Strauss Investments has acquired Commons at Valencia, a two-building office campus in Valencia, from Harbor Associates for $32 million, or approximately $204 per square foot. Sean Sullivan of CBRE led the brokerage team, and Andy Bratt of Gantry arranged financing for the acquisition. Situated on 9 acres at 25124 and 25152 Springfield Court, Commons at Valencia features 157,000 square feet of Class A office space. Wells Fargo, New York Life Insurance Co., Edward Jones, Lennar, Amines, HASA and FivePoint are tenants at the campus, which was built in 2005.