Wednesday, September 16, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsCaliforniaOfficeWestern

Strauss Investments Buys 157,000 SF Commons at Valencia Office Campus in California

by Amy Works

VALENCIA, CALIF. — Strauss Investments has acquired Commons at Valencia, a two-building office campus in Valencia, from Harbor Associates for $32 million, or approximately $204 per square foot. Sean Sullivan of CBRE led the brokerage team, and Andy Bratt of Gantry arranged financing for the acquisition. Situated on 9 acres at 25124 and 25152 Springfield Court, Commons at Valencia features 157,000 square feet of Class A office space. Wells Fargo, New York Life Insurance Co., Edward Jones, Lennar, Amines, HASA and FivePoint are tenants at the campus, which was built in 2005.

You may also like

Nuveen Sells 207,877 SF Shopping Center in Palm...

Superior Energy Signs 56,256 SF Office Headquarters Lease...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 50,000 SF...

Fenwick & West Signs 18,200 SF Office Lease...

Wonderful Co. Sells 1.1 MSF Industrial Property in...

Oxford Properties, Sagard Real Estate Divest of 113,110...

Northmarq Brokers $8.2M Sale of Multi-Tenant Retail Center...

Greenstone Partners Brokers $4.4M Sale of Condo Development...

Switchyards Inks Leases for Two New Coworking Spaces...