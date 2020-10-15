REBusinessOnline

Strawberry Fields REIT Acquires Skilled Nursing Facility in East Moline, Illinois for $4M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily, Seniors Housing

EAST MOLINE, ILL. — Strawberry Fields REIT LLC has acquired Hope Creek Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in East Moline within the Quad Cities for $4 million. The 245-bed skilled nursing facility sits on 12 acres on Kennedy Drive. Built in 2007, it is the newest skilled nursing facility in the Quad Cities, according to Strawberry Fields. The property offers full inpatient rehabilitation, respite stays, hospice services, individualized care plans, restorative therapy programs, a secured memory care unit and a variety of activities for socialization. Strawberry Fields worked with Infinity Healthcare Consultants to lease the property to an entity expected to improve overall performance. The seller was undisclosed.

