Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
5401-E-Jurupa-St_Ontario-Calif
H Global Commerce Inc. will fully occupy 5401 E. Jurupa Street in Ontario, Calif.
CaliforniaIndustrialLeasing ActivityWestern

Stream Arranges 142,556 SF Industrial Lease in Ontario, California

by Hayden Spiess

ONTARIO, CALIF. — Stream Realty Partners has arranged a 142,556-square-foot industrial lease in Ontario, in the Inland Empire West submarket of California. Commercial glass sourcing business H Global Commerce Inc. will fully occupy 5401 E. Jurupa St. beginning in March.

Amenities at the property include a fully secured trucking and storage yard and 52 trailer parking spaces. The freestanding building is scheduled for renovation within the first quarter of this year.

Stefan Pastor and Brad Yates of Stream represented the landlord in the lease negotiations. Andrew Chaffee, Wes Jones and James Toomarian of CBRE represented H Global.

You may also like

ABI Brokers $2.1M Sale of Multifamily Community in...

DarwinPW Realty/CORFAC International Brokers Sale of 67,879 SF...

NavPoint Negotiates $2.2M Sale of Flex Building in...

New Goodyear Industrial Development Targets Fortune 100 Tenants

RoadOne IntermodaLogistics Leases Full 422,136 SF Industrial Building...

JLL Arranges Sale of 411,460 SF Industrial Facility...

Total Specialty Services Signs 13,000 SF Industrial Lease...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 354-Unit Self-Storage...

TruArc Partners Signs 10,000 SF Office Lease Extension...