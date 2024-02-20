Stream Arranges 142,556 SF Industrial Lease in Ontario, California

ONTARIO, CALIF. — Stream Realty Partners has arranged a 142,556-square-foot industrial lease in Ontario, in the Inland Empire West submarket of California. Commercial glass sourcing business H Global Commerce Inc. will fully occupy 5401 E. Jurupa St. beginning in March.

Amenities at the property include a fully secured trucking and storage yard and 52 trailer parking spaces. The freestanding building is scheduled for renovation within the first quarter of this year.

Stefan Pastor and Brad Yates of Stream represented the landlord in the lease negotiations. Andrew Chaffee, Wes Jones and James Toomarian of CBRE represented H Global.