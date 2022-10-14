Stream, Barings to Develop Six-Story Office Building in East Austin
AUSTIN, TEXAS — A partnership between Stream Realty Partners and Charlotte-based investment firm Barings will develop 1400 East, a six-story office building in East Austin. The square footage of the project is still being determined. Amenities will include private patios on each floor, a ground-floor paseo and onsite restaurant space, as well as a fitness center and bike valet services. HKS is the project architect. Construction is scheduled to begin in early 2023 and to be complete in late 2024.
