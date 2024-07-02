Stream Breaks Ground on 135-Acre Data Center Campus in West San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — The Dallas-based data center development arm of Stream Realty Partners has broken ground on a 135-acre hyperscale campus in San Antonio. The site is located near the junction of West Military Drive and Loop 1604 on the city’s west side and can support the development of up to five buildings totaling more than 1.5 million square feet. At full build-out, the facility will have a 200-megawatt capacity. Construction of the first 300,000-square-foot building is underway and is expected to be available for occupancy in the second quarter of next year. Multiple tenants that have requested anonymity have already committed to the project.