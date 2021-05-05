Stream Capital Partners Arranges $29M Sale-Leaseback of Texas Restaurant Portfolio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Restaurant, Retail, Texas

CHICAGO — Chicago-based Stream Capital Partners LLC has arranged a $29 million sale-leaseback of a portfolio of nine quick service restaurants located throughout Texas. Palenque Group, which operates 34 restaurants throughout the state under the Taco Palenque, Pollo Palenque and Palenque Grill brands, was the seller and will continue to occupy the properties. The buyer was not disclosed. Chelsea Mandel of Stream Capital Partners brokered the deal.