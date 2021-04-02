Stream Capital Partners Arranges $34.4M Industrial Sale-Leaseback in Chicopee, Massachusetts

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Massachusetts, Northeast

CHICOPEE, MASS. — Stream Capital Partners has arranged a $34.4 million industrial sale-leaseback for National Convenience Distributors, which serves the convenience store industry, in the western Massachusetts city of Chicopee. The transaction encompassed five properties totaling 381,355 square feet. Daniel Macks, Chelsea Mandel and Jeff Lizzo of Stream Capital Partners represented National Convenience Distributors, the seller and tenant, in the transaction. The buyer was an undisclosed REIT.