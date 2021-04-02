REBusinessOnline

Stream Capital Partners Arranges $34.4M Industrial Sale-Leaseback in Chicopee, Massachusetts

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Massachusetts, Northeast

CHICOPEE, MASS. — Stream Capital Partners has arranged a $34.4 million industrial sale-leaseback for National Convenience Distributors, which serves the convenience store industry, in the western Massachusetts city of Chicopee. The transaction encompassed five properties totaling 381,355 square feet. Daniel Macks, Chelsea Mandel and Jeff Lizzo of Stream Capital Partners represented National Convenience Distributors, the seller and tenant, in the transaction. The buyer was an undisclosed REIT.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews


Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  