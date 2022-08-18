Stream Completes 2.3 MSF Phase II of Empire West Business Park in Metro Houston
BROOKSHIRE, TEXAS — Stream Realty Partners has completed Phase II of Empire West Business Park, a project in the western Houston suburb of Brookshire that added roughly 2.3 million square feet of Class A industrial space to the local supply. Stream broke ground on the second phase, which comprised six buildings that can support users with footprints from 50,000 to 1 million square feet, in November 2021. Phase I of Empire West Business Park consisted of three buildings totaling roughly 1 million square feet that were delivered in April 2021. Stream, which acquired the 300-acre site in late 2019, is also marketing the development for lease.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.