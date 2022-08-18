REBusinessOnline

Stream Completes 2.3 MSF Phase II of Empire West Business Park in Metro Houston

The site of Empire West Business Park in Brookshire is uniquely situated with 5,000 feet of Interstate 10 and Highway 90 frontage with a dedicated east/west exit.

BROOKSHIRE, TEXAS — Stream Realty Partners has completed Phase II of Empire West Business Park, a project in the western Houston suburb of Brookshire that added roughly 2.3 million square feet of Class A industrial space to the local supply. Stream broke ground on the second phase, which comprised six buildings that can support users with footprints from 50,000 to 1 million square feet, in November 2021. Phase I of Empire West Business Park consisted of three buildings totaling roughly 1 million square feet that were delivered in April 2021. Stream, which acquired the 300-acre site in late 2019, is also marketing the development for lease.

