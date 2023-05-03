Wednesday, May 3, 2023
Somers Trade Center will consist of three Class A buildings.
Stream Purchases 90 Acres in Kenosha, Plans to Build 934,505 SF Spec Industrial Development

by Kristin Harlow

KENOSHA, WIS. — Stream Realty Partners has purchased 90 acres at 10812 Burlington Road in Kenosha. The firm plans to build Somers Trade Center, a 934,505-square-foot speculative industrial development consisting of three buildings. The project site is less than a mile from the I-94 interchange and offers direct access to Chicagoland. Patrick Russo, Dale Todd and Drue Stoehr of Stream worked on the site selection and closing. Stream will partner with Cushman & Wakefield’s Eric Fischer, who will serve as the lead leasing broker. A timeline for completion was not provided.

