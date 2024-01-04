Thursday, January 4, 2024
Stream Real Estate plans to convert the vacant office property at 201 Queen Anne Ave N. in Seattle into a multifamily community.
Stream Real Estate Acquires Queen Anne Plaza Office Property in Seattle for Residential Conversion

by Amy Works

SEATTLE — Stream Real Estate, a developer/investor, has purchased Queen Anne Plaza, a four-story office building and two levels of parking in Seattle’s Lower Queen Anne neighborhood, from East West Investment Co. for $7 million. The buyer plans to convert the asset into a residential property.

Located at 201 Queen Anne Ave. N, the property is situated across from Climate Pledge Arena, home to the National Hockey League’s Seattle Kraken and Women’s National Basketball Association’s Seattle Storm.

Official details for Stream Real Estate’s new apartment redevelopment have not yet been released. Dan Chhan, Tim McKay, Sam Wayne and Matt Kemper of Cushman & Wakefield represented the buyer, while Andrew Shultz and Brandon Burmeister of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the transaction.

