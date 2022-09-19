Stream Realty, AEW to Build Two Metro Atlanta Industrial Facilities Totaling 768,000 SF

The two metro Atlanta projects include Adairsville Logistics Center, a speculative industrial facility that will be located at 3048 U.S. Highway 41 in Adairsville, Ga. The other project is in Union City, Ga.

ADAIRSVILLE AND UNION CITY, GA. — Stream Realty Partners and AEW have partnered to develop two new speculative industrial projects in metro Atlanta totaling more than 768,000 square feet. The duo are set to develop Adairsville Logistics Center at 3048 U.S. Highway 41 in Adairsville and Union City Logistics Center at 4811 Flat Shoals Road in Union City. Justin Robinson, Virginia Crabtree, Isaac Weeks, Nick Peacher and Scott Jones of Stream Realty will provide construction management, leasing and property management services at both properties, which are set to come on line by the second quarter of 2023. Evans General Contractors will serve as the general contractor for both projects.