Tuesday, March 10, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Watergate 600 features a wraparound terrace on the seventh floor, offering views of the Potomac River.
AcquisitionsDistrict of ColumbiaOfficeSoutheast

Stream Realty Arranges $52.5M Sale of Watergate 600 Office Building in D.C.

by John Nelson

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Stream Realty Partners has arranged the sale of Watergate 600, a 12-story, 316,000-square-foot office building located at 600 New Hampshire Ave. N.W. in Washington, D.C.’s East End district.

The buyer and sales price were not disclosed, but the Washington Business Journal reports that an affiliate of locally based Jetset Hospitality purchased the building for $52.5 million. Elme Communities, formerly known as Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, sold the property amid liquidating all of its assets and dissolving its business, according to the Washington Business Journal.

Matt Pacinelli, Charlie Smiroldo and Lukas Stanat of Stream Realty represented Jetset in the transaction, while JLL represented the seller. The new owner has tapped Pacinelli, along with Tim McCarty, John Klinke and Josh McDonald of Stream Realty, to handle leasing at Watergate 600, which has a 125,000-square-foot top-block office space available.

Amenities at the waterfront office building include a wraparound terrace on the seventh floor offering views of the Potomac River, a new lobby designed by LSM, new conference and event facilities, a modern fitness center and newly updated windows and elevators.

You may also like

Atlantic Pacific Acquires 314-Unit Reserve at Canyon Creek...

Eastham Capital Sells 248-Unit Stone Ridge Apartments in...

JLL Brokers Sale of 172-Unit Apartment Complex in...

U.S. LawShield Signs 16,071 SF Office Lease at...

Foxfield Acquires New Life Sciences Facility in Metro...

Sands Investment Group Brokers $23.4M Sale of Kroger-Anchored...

Benderson Launches Redevelopment of 300,000 SF Downtown Tampa...

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $14.3M Sale of Shopping...

Granite Capital Group Divests of 105-Unit Multifamily Property...