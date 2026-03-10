Stream Realty Arranges $52.5M Sale of Watergate 600 Office Building in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Stream Realty Partners has arranged the sale of Watergate 600, a 12-story, 316,000-square-foot office building located at 600 New Hampshire Ave. N.W. in Washington, D.C.’s East End district.

The buyer and sales price were not disclosed, but the Washington Business Journal reports that an affiliate of locally based Jetset Hospitality purchased the building for $52.5 million. Elme Communities, formerly known as Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, sold the property amid liquidating all of its assets and dissolving its business, according to the Washington Business Journal.

Matt Pacinelli, Charlie Smiroldo and Lukas Stanat of Stream Realty represented Jetset in the transaction, while JLL represented the seller. The new owner has tapped Pacinelli, along with Tim McCarty, John Klinke and Josh McDonald of Stream Realty, to handle leasing at Watergate 600, which has a 125,000-square-foot top-block office space available.

Amenities at the waterfront office building include a wraparound terrace on the seventh floor offering views of the Potomac River, a new lobby designed by LSM, new conference and event facilities, a modern fitness center and newly updated windows and elevators.