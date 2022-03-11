REBusinessOnline

Stream Realty Arranges Sales of Two Office Buildings in Research Triangle Region

Posted on by in Acquisitions, North Carolina, Office, Southeast

Park40

Located at 1000 Park Forty Plaza Drive, Park40 Plaza spans 122,311 square feet.

DURHAM AND MORRISVILLE, N.C. — Dallas-based Stream Realty Partners has arranged the sale of two multi-tenant office buildings in the Research Triangle area. Continental Capital Partners, which has an office in Charlotte, sold the two properties to Texas-based Woodside for an undisclosed price. Jared Londry, Mack Freudenstein and Alex Olofson of Stream Realty Partners represented the seller in the transaction.

The two buildings are Park40 Plaza in Durham and RDU Center II in Morrisville. Located at 1000 Park Forty Plaza Drive, Park40 Plaza spans 122,311 square feet. Located at 3131 RDU Center Drive, RDU Center II totals 61,606 square feet. Park40 Plaza and RDU Center II offer easy access to Interstate 40, Research Triangle Park, Raleigh-Durham International Airport and cities including Raleigh, Cary and Chapel Hill.

