Stream Realty Breaks Ground on 1.1 MSF Industrial Development in Lebanon, Tennessee

LEBANON, TENN. — Stream Realty Partners has broken ground on Central Pike, a two-building industrial development in Lebanon that will span approximately 1.1 million square feet. The property is situated on an 89.2-acre site in Wilson County, roughly 30 miles east of Nashville, with immediate access to Tennessee State Route 109 and I-840.

Building A at Central Pike will be a 355,982-square-foot, cross-dock facility with a 130-foot truck court, 80 trailer parking spaces, 40-foot clear heights and an ESFR sprinkler system. Building B will total 724,146 square feet and also include a cross-dock configuration, 130-foot truck court, 177 trailer parking spaces, 40-foot clear heights and an ESFR system.

Rob Lowe, Dale Todd, Drue Stoehr and Mitch Kingsley of Stream Realty Partners are spearheading the development of Central Pike, the firm’s first industrial project in the metro Nashville market. Cushman & Wakefield is handling the leasing assignment, and Mycon Construction is serving as the project’s general contractor.