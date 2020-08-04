REBusinessOnline

Stream Realty Brokers Sale of 33,620 SF Industrial Building in Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

DALLAS — Stream Realty Partners has brokered the sale of a 33,620-square-foot industrial building located at 10379 Plano Road in Dallas. According to LoopNet Inc., the single-tenant property was built on 2.3 acres in 2012 and features 24-foot clear heights. Ryan Wolcott and Adam Jones of Stream Realty Partners represented the buyer, Primos Unlimited LLC, in the transaction. Marshall Cooper of Cooper Commercial Inc. represented the seller, 10379 Plano Rd LLC.

