Stream Realty Completes 157,887 SF Spec Industrial Project in Northwest Houston

Benchmark Northwest Distribution Center in Houston totals 157,877 square feet.

HOUSTON — Stream Realty Partners has completed Benchmark Northwest Distribution Center, a 157,887-square-foot speculative industrial project located at 5215 Campbell Road in northwest Houston. The side-load building features 32-foot clear heights, 33 dock-high doors, an ESFR sprinkler system, 33 trailer parking spaces and 125 automobile parking spaces (expandable to 202). Ware Malcomb served as the project architect, and Rosenberg Construction served as the general contractor.

