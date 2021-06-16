Stream Realty, Durban Group to Develop 325,000 SF Mixed-Use Project in Charlotte’s South End

The 325,000-square-foot development will be situated on 1.7 acres adjacent to Suffolk Punch Brewing in the city’s South End submarket.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Stream Realty Partners and joint venture partner The Durban Group will develop a mixed-use project located at 2833 and 2905 Griffith St. in Charlotte. The 325,000-square-foot development will be situated on 1.7 acres adjacent to Suffolk Punch Brewing in the city’s South End submarket. Construction will start in second quarter 2022.

The development will be a high-rise tower with office and retail space, according to Charlotte Business Journal. Located on the Lynx New Bern station, the development will have its retail component anchored by an expansion of Suffolk Punch Brewing.

Stream Realty Partners is a Texas-based commercial real estate firm with full-service offerings in leasing, property management, development, construction management and investment sales services across the industry. The Durban Group is a Charlotte-based commercial real estate development firm.