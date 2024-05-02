Thursday, May 2, 2024
Alliance Health, Bridge to Achievement, Autism Living Experience and Keller Williams have recently signed office leases and/or lease extensions at The Grove in Charlotte.
Stream Realty Executes 70,000 SF of Leases at The Grove Office Park in Charlotte

by John Nelson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Stream Realty Partners has executed 70,000 square feet of leases at The Grove, a four-building office park located at 8520-8615 Cliff Cameron Drive in Charlotte, over the past 18 months. The landlord, B Group Capital Management, recently completed extensive renovations at the 260,000-square-foot property, which it purchased in fall 2022. These include the implementation of Google Fiber and physical upgrades to common areas and a new spec office suite.

Grant Keyes and Holden Brayboy of Stream Realty represented the landlord in the lease negotiations. The deals include leases and/or lease extensions with Alliance Health, Bridge to Achievement, Autism Living Experience and Keller Williams.

