Monday, April 13, 2026
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Leasing ActivityOfficeSoutheastTennessee

Stream Realty Inks 35,000 SF of Leases at 5 City Office Tower in Nashville

by Abby Cox

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Stream Realty Partners has inked five leases over the past two months at 5 City, a newly delivered, 344,000-square-foot office tower in Nashville. Chicago-based Convexity Properties is the owner and developer of the 15-story tower.

National law firm Dickinson Wright signed a 16,116-square-foot lease, relocating from its previous office in downtown Nashville, while investment management and financial advisory firm Nephila Advisors signed a 9,954-square-foot lease. Additional tenants include Jay-Bee Oil and Gas, which is opening its first Nashville office; Precision Field Services, a mortgage services and property preservation business; and a San Francisco-based music label and publisher. The five leases total approximately 35,000 square feet.

Charlie Gibson, Stewart Lyman and Maddy Sickels of Stream Realty manages the office leasing efforts at 5 City for Convexity. Liz Craig of Foundry Commercial oversees the property’s retail leasing.

JLL represented Dickinson Wright and Nephila Advisors in their lease transactions, while CBRE represented Jay-Bee Oil and Gas and Precision Field Services. Kasa Real Estate represented the music label and publisher.

Designed by Goettsch Partners, 5 City offers a mix of amenities including an outdoor terrace space; a tenant lounge; training and conference center with seating for up to 100 people; an onsite management office; electric vehicle charging stations; a fitness center with lockers and showers offering towel service; bike storage; grab-and-go food; and approximately 18,000 square feet of onsite retail, restaurants and fitness offerings.

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