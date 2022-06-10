REBusinessOnline

Stream Realty Negotiates $24M Sale of Adaptive Reuse Retail Property in Charlotte’s South End

Posted on by in Acquisitions, North Carolina, Retail, Southeast

The 1920s-era property in Charlotte's South End spans 39,118 square feet and was fully leased at the time of sale to Slingshot Social Game Club, Ruby Sunshine, Lost & Found and Resident Culture Brewery.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Stream Realty Partners has brokered the $24 million sale of an adaptive reuse retail property located at 332 W. Bland St. in Charlotte’s South End district. The 1920s-era property spans 39,118 square feet and was fully leased at the time of sale to Slingshot Social Game Club, Ruby Sunshine, Lost & Found and Resident Culture Brewery, which is one of Charlotte’s most frequented breweries. Charlotte-based Ferncroft Capital purchased the property from Magnus Capital Partners and CenterSquare Investment Management. Jared Londry, Mack Freudenstein, Alex Olofson and Parks Brown of Stream Realty represented the sellers in the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  