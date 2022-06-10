Stream Realty Negotiates $24M Sale of Adaptive Reuse Retail Property in Charlotte’s South End

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Stream Realty Partners has brokered the $24 million sale of an adaptive reuse retail property located at 332 W. Bland St. in Charlotte’s South End district. The 1920s-era property spans 39,118 square feet and was fully leased at the time of sale to Slingshot Social Game Club, Ruby Sunshine, Lost & Found and Resident Culture Brewery, which is one of Charlotte’s most frequented breweries. Charlotte-based Ferncroft Capital purchased the property from Magnus Capital Partners and CenterSquare Investment Management. Jared Londry, Mack Freudenstein, Alex Olofson and Parks Brown of Stream Realty represented the sellers in the transaction.