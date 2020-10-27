Stream Realty Negotiates 252,187 SF Industrial Lease Renewal in Metro Dallas

CARROLLTON, TEXAS — Stream Realty Partners has negotiated a 252,187-square-foot industrial lease renewal at 2051 McKenzie Drive in Carrollton. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was built in 1985 and renovated in 2008. Blake Kendrick and Eric Crutchfield of Stream Realty Partners represented the landlord, Link Industrial Properties, in the lease negotiations. Ross Longo with Longo Commercial Advisors represented the tenant, Lennox Industries, a locally based provider of HVAC systems.