Stream Realty Negotiates 68,342 SF Industrial Lease in Missouri City, Texas

MISSOURI CITY, TEXAS — Stream Realty Partners has negotiated a 68,342-square-foot industrial lease in Missouri City, a southwestern suburb of Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the building at 411 Cravens Road was built in 2020 and totals 290,373 square feet. Jeremy Lumbreras and Woody Hillyer of Stream represented the landlord, a partnership between New York-based Clarion Partners and 4M Investments, in the lease negotiations. Hunter Johnston of Bridge Commercial Real Estate represented the tenant, Jelly Comb Corp., a provider of computer keyboards and other office communications devices.