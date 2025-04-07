Stream Realty Negotiates Five Leases Totaling 93,000 SF at The Interlock in West Midtown Atlanta

ATLANTA — Stream Realty Partners has added five leases at The Interlock, a 672,688-square foot mixed-use development located at 1115 Howell Mill Road NW in Atlanta’s West Midtown district. Kevin Driver and Malik Leaphart of Stream Realty arranged the leases, while colleague Michaela Roberts managed the firm’s initiatives to reposition and deliver customized office suites.

The Gathering Spot, a private, members-only modern city club, leased 21,000 square feet of office space, as well as an additional 40,000 square feet of rooftop space. Directional Capital, a Los Angeles-based private equity firm and one of the largest national Rent-A-Center franchise owners, leased 10,500 square feet to establish its new headquarters. Creative firm agency Look Listen secured an 8,500-square-foot lease with drive-up access and direct connectivity to the Bellyard Hotel. Workers’ compensation defense law firm Levy, Sibley, Foreman & Speir LLC (LSFS) signed a 5,000-square-foot lease while Alloy Marketing signed a 10,000-square-foot lease, with both firms occupying newly built office suites on the sixth floor.

Mike Davis and Nathan Williams of Scotland Wright Associates represented The Gathering Spot, Directional Capital, Look Listen and LSFS, while Dan Granot of Savills represented Alloy Marketing in the lease negotiations.