HOUSTON — Stream Realty Partners has negotiated the sale of a 35,650-square-foot commercial development site located at 8323 Braniff St. in Houston. The site is located near William P. Hobby International Airport on the city’s south side. The site’s specific zoning designation was not disclosed. Jack Rathe of Stream represented the sellers, a pair of private investors, in the transaction. Daniel McKinney with McKinney Real Estate Inc. represented the buyer.