Stream Realty Partners Acquires 104,008 SF Halsted Pershing Business Center in Chicago

CHICAGO — Stream Realty Partners has acquired Halsted Pershing Business Center in Chicago’s Stockyards submarket for an undisclosed price. The 104,008-square-foot industrial property is fully leased to three tenants. Patrick Russo, Mustafa Ali and Ben Harrison of Stream facilitated the acquisition. Ed Halaburt, Sean Devaney, John Huguenard, Kurt Sarbaugh, Will McCormack and Michael Conway of JLL represented the undisclosed seller. Stream currently manages a portfolio of 41 investments totaling 23.2 million square feet.