Stream Realty Partners Acquires 599,988 SF Industrial Portfolio in Metro Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

BUFFALO GROVE, CHICAGO AND MOKENA, ILL. — Stream Realty Partners has acquired a four-building industrial portfolio totaling 599,988 square feet of Class A space in metro Chicago for an undisclosed price. The assets include: Asbury Drive, a 157,000-square-foot building in Buffalo Grove; Rockwell Logistics Center, a 174,262-square-foot property in Chicago; and Mokena Logistics I and II, two buildings totaling 268,226 square feet in Mokena. The portfolio is fully leased to seven tenants. Patrick Russo, Mustafa Ali and Ben Harrison facilitated the acquisition for Stream on an internal basis. Ryan Bain, Michael Caprile, Zach Graham, Judd Welliver, Bentley Smith, Joe Horrigan and Victoria Gomez of CBRE brokered the sale. Local brokers Whit Heitman, Sam Badger, Larry Goldwasser and Terry Grapenthin assisted on the transaction.

