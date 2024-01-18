Thursday, January 18, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Stream-Industrial
Pictured is a rendering of one of the speculative industrial facilities that Stream plans to develop on its newly acquired sites in Houston. Construction is scheduled to begin later this year.
AcquisitionsDevelopmentIndustrialTexas

Stream Realty Partners Acquires Two Industrial Development Sites Totaling 40.7 Acres in Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Stream Realty Partners has acquired two industrial development sites totaling 40.7 acres in Houston. The first parcel spans 24.4 acres and is located at the intersection of Kirby Drive and North Spectrum Boulevard on the city’s south side.  The second site totals 16.3 acres and is located near the intersection of I-45 and State Highway 99 on the city’s north side. Stream plans to develop speculative facilities on both sites, with construction kicking off later this year. Justin Robinson, Tyler Wellborn, Craig McKenna and Kyle Fletcher of Stream sourced and negotiated the acquisition of the first site. Grant Wisenbaker of Stream handled the purchase of the second site in conjunction with Robinson, Wellborn and McKenna.

You may also like

Avison Young Negotiates Sale of 3,400-Acre Industrial Development...

Nuveen Acquires 80,7480 SF Shopping Center in Metro...

IPA Arranges $23M Construction Loan for Industrial Project...

Bascom Group Buys 204-Bed Student Housing Property Near...

Colliers Brokers Sale of 82,675 SF Industrial Building...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 66-Room Holiday...

Arbor Diagnostics Signs 22,392 SF Lease Renewal at...

WinnCos. Receives $69.1M in Financing for Metro Boston...

CAMBA Housing Ventures Breaks Ground on 328-Unit Affordable...