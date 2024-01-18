Stream Realty Partners Acquires Two Industrial Development Sites Totaling 40.7 Acres in Houston

HOUSTON — Stream Realty Partners has acquired two industrial development sites totaling 40.7 acres in Houston. The first parcel spans 24.4 acres and is located at the intersection of Kirby Drive and North Spectrum Boulevard on the city’s south side. The second site totals 16.3 acres and is located near the intersection of I-45 and State Highway 99 on the city’s north side. Stream plans to develop speculative facilities on both sites, with construction kicking off later this year. Justin Robinson, Tyler Wellborn, Craig McKenna and Kyle Fletcher of Stream sourced and negotiated the acquisition of the first site. Grant Wisenbaker of Stream handled the purchase of the second site in conjunction with Robinson, Wellborn and McKenna.