Stream Realty Partners Arranges 25,324 SF Office Lease at Radius in Nashville’s Gulch District

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Stream Realty Partners has arranged a 25,324-square-foot office lease at Radius, a 265,564-square-foot office building located at 601 11th Ave. N in Nashville’s Gulch district. The tenant, Covenant Physician Partners, signed a 10-year lease to occupy the eighth floor of Radius, which is now 60 percent occupied. The company is relocating from its current Nashville offices at the Truist building (401 Commerce St.). Rob Lowe of Stream Realty Partners, along with Nikko Sansone of Sandeema, represented the landlord, Rubicon Equities, in the lease negotiations. Dan Bauchiero of Foundry Commercial represented the tenant.