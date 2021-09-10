Stream Realty Partners Arranges 67,095 SF Industrial Lease in Fort Worth

North Quarter 35 in Fort Worth totals 645,000 square feet across four buildings.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS ­— Stream Realty Partners has arranged a 67,095-square-foot industrial lease at North Quarter 35, a four-building, 645,000-square-foot development located in the Alliance submarket of Fort Worth. Seth Koschak, Forrest Cook and Brett Carlton of Stream Realty Partners represented the landlord, North Texas-based M2G Ventures, in the lease negotiations. The tenant was Prickly Pear Skin Care LLC.