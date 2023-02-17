Stream Realty Partners Arranges Sale of 37,706 SF Office Building in Plano

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Texas

PLANO, TEXAS — Stream Realty Partners has arranged the sale of a two-story, vacant building in Plano that consists of 30,066 square feet of office space and a 7,640-square-foot basement showroom. Jamie Jennings and Ryan Evanich of Stream represented the seller, an entity doing business as Hacienda Care V LP, in the transaction. Pam Goodwin of Goodwin Advisors LLC represented the buyer, Peacock Point LLC, which also plans to occupy the building.