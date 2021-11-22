REBusinessOnline

Stream Realty Partners Breaks Ground on 2.3 MSF Phase II of Metro Houston Industrial Project

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

BROOKSHIRE, TEXAS — Stream Realty Partners has broken ground on the second phase of Empire West Business Park, located in the western Houston suburb of Brookshire. Phase II of the development will consist of six buildings totaling 2.3 million square feet that are expected to be complete in July 2022. Phase I of Empire West Business Park comprised three buildings totaling 1 million square feet that were delivered in April and are now fully leased.

