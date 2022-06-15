Stream Realty Partners Breaks Ground on 3.4 MSF Industrial Project in Mesquite, Texas

Stream Realty Partners is developing 20 East in Mesquite in two phases.

MESQUITE, TEXAS — Stream Realty Partners has broken ground on 20 East, a 3.4 million-square-foot industrial project in the eastern Dallas suburb of Mesquite. The initial phase of the development will consist of three buildings totaling 1.8 million square feet that will be constructed on 192 acres. One of those warehouses will feature a rear-load configuration and 36-foot clear heights, while the other two will be cross-dock facilities with 40-foot clear heights. Phase II will also comprise three buildings that will total 1.6 million square feet across 92 acres and will be marketed as both speculative and build-to-suit spaces. Stream is also leasing and managing the development. Completion of Phase I is scheduled for the third quarter of 2023.