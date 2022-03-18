Stream Realty Partners Breaks Ground on 350,000 SF Office Project in Uptown Dallas

Posted on by in Development, Office, Texas

Completion of The Quad in Uptown Dallas is slated for early 2024.

DALLAS — Stream Realty Partners has broken ground on The Quad, a 350,000-square-foot project in Uptown Dallas that will consist of a 335,000-square-foot office building and 15,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space. Office amenities will include a fitness center, rooftop terrace, club lounge, conference center and a full acre of outdoor space. Stream acquired the 3.8-acre site, which also houses a 131,000-square-foot office building, in 2019. Delivery of the new space is slated for early 2024. Colby Mueck, Jim Curtin, De’On Collins, Rex Cruz and Kristi Leonard of JLL arranged an undisclosed amount of construction financing through MSD Partners, the investment advisory firm of tech magnate Michael Dell, on behalf of Stream Realty Partners.