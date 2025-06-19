Stream Realty Partners Breaks Ground on 384,509 SF Industrial Project in South Houston

HOUSTON — Stream Realty Partners has broken ground on a 384,509-square-foot industrial project that will be located near the intersection of the Sam Houston Tollway and State Highway 288 in South Houston. Known as Kirby District, the two-building development will consist of a 117,247-square-foot rear-load structure with 32-foot clear heights and a 267,262-square-foot cross-dock structure with 36-foot clear heights. Other building features will include a combined total of 101 dock-high doors and six ramps. Ware Malcomb is the project architect, and E.E. Reed Construction is serving as the general contractor. Halff is the civil engineer, and Stream is also the leasing agent. Completion is slated for the first quarter of next year.