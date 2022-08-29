Stream Realty Partners Breaks Ground on 689,215 SF Industrial Project in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — Stream Realty Partners has broken ground on Interpark Logistics Center, a 689,215-square-foot industrial project located across the street from San Antonio International Airport. The development will comprise five buildings ranging in size from 119,600 to 155,475 square feet. Each structure will have a minimum of 24 dock doors with two drive-in ramps, 32-foot clear heights, 130-foot truck court depths and ESFR sprinkler systems. Stream is also marketing the development for lease. Completion is slated for August 2023.
