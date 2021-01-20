Stream Realty Partners Brokers Sale of 104,427 SF Industrial Building in Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

DALLAS — Stream Realty Partners has brokered the sale of a 104,427-square-foot industrial property in Dallas. The property is situated on a roughly 10-acre site along Interstate 35 in the South Stemmons submarket. Jamie Jennings, Andrew Rabinovich and Jason Moser of Stream Realty Partners represented the seller in the transaction. Additional terms of sale were not disclosed.