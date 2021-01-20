REBusinessOnline

Stream Realty Partners Brokers Sale of 104,427 SF Industrial Building in Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

DALLAS — Stream Realty Partners has brokered the sale of a 104,427-square-foot industrial property in Dallas. The property is situated on a roughly 10-acre site along Interstate 35 in the South Stemmons submarket. Jamie Jennings, Andrew Rabinovich and Jason Moser of Stream Realty Partners represented the seller in the transaction. Additional terms of sale were not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jan
27
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Western States?
Jan
28
Seniors Housing Valuation Outlook: What’s Ahead for 2021?


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  