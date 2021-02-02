REBusinessOnline

Stream Realty Partners Brokers Sale of 123,800 SF Industrial Building in Metro Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

GARLAND, TEXAS — Stream Realty Partners has brokered the sale of a 123,800-square-foot industrial building located at 2917 Oakland St. in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Garland. Adam Jones and James Mantzuranis of Stream Realty Partners represented the buyer, locally based investment firm CanTex Capital, in the transaction. Hal Penchan and Matt Troutt of Altschuler & Co. represented the undisclosed seller.

