REBusinessOnline

Stream Realty Partners Brokers Sale of 235,400 SF Lanark Distribution Center in Northeast San Antonio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

SAN ANTONIO — Stream Realty Partners has brokered the sale of Lanark Distribution Center, a 235,400-square-foot industrial property situated on 10 acres in northeast San Antonio. The two-building property was built in 1982 and renovated in 2004, according to LoopNet Inc., and was 97 percent leased at the time of sale. Jamie Jennings, Andrew Rabinovich, Kevin Cosgrove and Walter Simpson of Stream Realty Partners represented the seller, a private partnership, in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  