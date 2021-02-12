Stream Realty Partners Brokers Sale of 235,400 SF Lanark Distribution Center in Northeast San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — Stream Realty Partners has brokered the sale of Lanark Distribution Center, a 235,400-square-foot industrial property situated on 10 acres in northeast San Antonio. The two-building property was built in 1982 and renovated in 2004, according to LoopNet Inc., and was 97 percent leased at the time of sale. Jamie Jennings, Andrew Rabinovich, Kevin Cosgrove and Walter Simpson of Stream Realty Partners represented the seller, a private partnership, in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.