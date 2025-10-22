Wednesday, October 22, 2025
Stream Realty Partners Brokers Sale of 283,000 SF Industrial Building in Lockhart, Texas

by Taylor Williams

LOCKHART, TEXAS — Stream Realty Partners has brokered the sale of a 283,000-square-foot industrial building in the Central Texas city of Lockhart. The 25-acre property at 1205 Reed Drive also includes a 5.4-acre greenhouse, a 48,900-square-foot, “high-tech” warehouse and nine acres of excess land for future development. Ralph Coppola, Will Hall and Bridger Gunderson of Stream represented the seller, Austin-based Evergen Equity, in the deal. The buyer was Sensei Farms, a sustainable farming company backed by Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison.

