Stream Realty Partners Brokers Sale of 42,420 SF Warehouse in Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

An aerial view of the warehouse at 8400 Ambassador Row in Dallas, which totals 42,420 square feet.

DALLAS — Stream Realty Partners has brokered the sale of a 42,420-square-foot industrial warehouse located at 8400 Ambassador Row in northwest Dallas. The property was fully leased to two tenants at the time of sale. Jamie Jennings, Jason Moser and Andre Rabinovich of Stream Realty Partners represented the seller, a Dallas-based private partnership, in the transaction. The buyer was locally based investment firm PrattCo Creekway.