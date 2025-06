HOUSTON — Stream Realty Partners has brokered the sale of a 46,601-square-foot industrial building in North Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the building at 6711 E. Highway 33 was built on 3.7 acres in 1976 and renovated in 2012. Tommy Erwin of Stream represented the buyer, Khowja Capital LLC, in the transaction. John Ferruzzo of KBC Advisors represented the seller.